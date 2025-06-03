M27: 'Severe delays' as one lane closes on major stretch of motorway
There are ‘severe delays’ on the M27 this morning due to a lane closure currently in place.
A stalled vehicle on the M27 has resulted in a lane closure westbound this morning (June 3).
The AA says: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).
“Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
