M27: 'Severe delays' as one lane closes on major stretch of motorway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 07:58 BST

There are ‘severe delays’ on the M27 this morning due to a lane closure currently in place.

A stalled vehicle on the M27 has resulted in a lane closure westbound this morning (June 3).

The AA says: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).

“Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

