M27: 'Severe delays' due to broken down lorry on A31
A broken down lorry is causing “severe delays” stretching back onto the M27.
The incident on the A31 westbound near Ringwood has caused slow traffic. Delays have been reported back to the adjoining M27 while the situation is resolved.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A31 Westbound before Picket Post Services.
“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A31 Westbound in Hampshire. Average speed 15 mph.”