M27 "severe delays" for rush hour drivers returning to work after Bank Holiday weekend

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 08:03 BST
Drivers have been warned of severe delays on the M27 this morning.

Delays have been reported westbound between junction 9 and junction 7 as rush hour drivers return to work after the Bank Holiday weekend.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”

