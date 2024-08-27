M27 "severe delays" for rush hour drivers returning to work after Bank Holiday weekend
Drivers have been warned of severe delays on the M27 this morning.
Delays have been reported westbound between junction 9 and junction 7 as rush hour drivers return to work after the Bank Holiday weekend.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
