M27 "severe delays" stretching several junctions towards Portsmouth
“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27 heading towards Portsmouth.
Heavy traffic is being reported from junction 2 through to junction 7 eastbound.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
