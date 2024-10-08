Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severe delays are being reported for several junctions on the M27 in hazardous driving conditions as three blue-lit ambulances were spotted.

Traffic news/National World

Drivers heading towards Portsmouth from Southampton at junction 3 are facing a slow journey with traffic crawling along amid torrential downpours and surface spray. Traffic was stationary near junction 5 eastbound with a suspected traffic incident.

Three blue-lit ambulances with sirens were seen ploughing through heavy traffic as drivers attempted to navigate the fierce downpours.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”