M27 traffic: Delays at junction five as one lane closed due to a stalled car
Delays have been reported on the eastbound M27 after a stalled car forced a lane closure near junction five.
Tailbacks and delays are reported almost as far as junction nine as a result of the obstruction, combined with the roadworks in the area.
AA traffic report confirms: “Stalled Vehicle, delays, lanes closed, in the Construction Area. Delays and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).
“In the construction area.”