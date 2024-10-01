M27 traffic: Fareham multi-vehicle collision causes lane blockage between junctions 10 and 11
The M27 eastbound between junction 10 and 11 in Fareham has one lane blocked following a multi-vehicle incident.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on social media: “M27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED between J10/A32 Fareham and J11/A27 Fareham due to a multi-vehicle incident, delays building.”
While delays are building AA traffic news have reported that traffic is currently coping well with the closure. AA traffic news states: “One lane closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of four) is closed.”
