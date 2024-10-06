M27 traffic incident leaves lane blocked - but drivers receive boost

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 15:42 GMT
A traffic incident has left a lane blocked on the M27 this afternoon.

But despite reports of a car breaking down around 2pm, traffic disruption has been kept to a minimum.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound before J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Traffic is coping well.”

News you can trust since 1877
