M27 traffic incident leaves lane blocked - but drivers receive boost
A traffic incident has left a lane blocked on the M27 this afternoon.
But despite reports of a car breaking down around 2pm, traffic disruption has been kept to a minimum.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound before J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Traffic is coping well.”
