M27: Traffic incident causes blocked lanes for rush hour drivers
An incident on the M27 led to lanes being blocked.
A stalled vehicle between junction 7 and 5 westbound led to delays for drivers during rush hour. But the motorway is now fully open again after the incident around 4pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). All lanes have been reopened.”
