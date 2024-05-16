M27: Traffic incident causes blocked lanes for rush hour drivers

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th May 2024, 18:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An incident on the M27 led to lanes being blocked.

A stalled vehicle between junction 7 and 5 westbound led to delays for drivers during rush hour. But the motorway is now fully open again after the incident around 4pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). All lanes have been reopened.”

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.