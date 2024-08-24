M27 traffic: One lane closed after car crashes into barrier between Gosport and Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2024, 17:26 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 17:26 BST
One lane on the M27 has been closed following a collision.

There is queueing traffic on the M27 eastbound from junction 11 (Fareham / Gosport) to junction 12 (Portsmouth) due to a collision. The incident involves a car that has crashed into the barrier and as a result one lane has been closed.

