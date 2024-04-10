M27/A27/A3 Traffic: One lane closed westbound between Portsmouth and Fareham due to multi-vehicle collision
The M27 Westbound currently has one lane closed between Junction 12 (M275 Portsmouth) and Junction 11 (A27 Fareham/Gosport) where emergency barrier repairs are taking place. This follows a multi vehicle collision at around 2am on Wednesday, April 10.
The motorway was initially closed due to the incident but there are now two lanes open. National Highways said via X: “1 (of 3) lanes will remain closed for emergency barrier repairs following a collision, on the #M27 westbound between J12 near #Portsmouth and J11 #Fareham. Please plan ahead of your journey this morning.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel are reporting delays of up to 40 minutes on X: “#A27/#M27 Westbound - approx 40-minute delays between #A3M #Farlington and #M27 J11/A27 #Fareham due to a lane closure for emergency barrier repairs from #M27 J12-J11.”
