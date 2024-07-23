M27 Traffic: Severe delays for commuters between Fareham and the exit for the M3
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M27 this morning with traffic issues compounded by a crash on the M3 northbound.
Drivers travelling west on the M27 are experiencing severe delays of up to 21 minutes between junction 9, Fareham/Segensworth, and the M3. The stretch of road has one lane closed due to a long term construction project which has caused regular delays.
AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of 21 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
The issue may also be compounded by a crash on the M3 northbound this morning with traffic backing up to the M27.
