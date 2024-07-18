M27 Traffic: Severe delays westbound between Segensworth and the M3 exit due to construction work
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delays are building on a stretch of major Hampshire motorway which is the subject of long term construction work.
Drivers are experiencing severe delays on the M27 westbound between Segensworth (J9) and the exit for the M3 (J4). This section of the M27 has had a number of traffic delays with long term construction works leaving one lane closed.
There are currently delays of 14 minutes but is expected to increase as morning rush hour continues. AA traffic news has reported: “Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 20 mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.