M27: Two lanes closed on M27 near Fareham following multi-car crash
Two lanes on the M27 have been closed due to a multi-car crash.
The AA has said that the lane closures on the M27 westbound are from junction 9, A27, to junction 8, A3024.
National Highways said: “Lanes 3 and 4 remain CLOSED on the #M27 westbound between J9 #Fareham and J8 #Southampton for vehicle recovery following a multi vehicle collision.
“Lanes 1 and 2 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.”
The AA wrote: “Crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”