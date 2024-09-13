Hampshire traffic: M27 lane cleared after vehicle fire extinguished near Fareham - delays easing

All lanes are now clear on a major motorway following a vehicle fire earlier this afternoon.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) first reported that the M27 westbound was obstructed at 3.41pm (September 13).

The incident took place between junction 10 for Fareham and junction 9 for Park Gate.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said crews from Cosham and Fareham were deployed to deal with the blaze.

She added that a fire in the engine bay in the vehicle was extinguished using two hose reel jets and one covering jet. No injures have been reported from the scene and the blaze was contained to the vehicle. Firefighters were alerted at 3.30pm and were handed the stop message just after 4pm.

HCCTT said all the lanes were cleared at 4.44pm.

