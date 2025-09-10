Firefighters were scrambled to extinguish a vehicle fire on a major motorway this morning.

Emergency personnel in Fareham were deployed to the M27 roundabout at junction 9. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Fareham firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at the junction 9 roundabout of the M27.

“The crew were called shortly after 6am and used a hose reel jet to stop the fire which destroyed the engine of the vehicle. Firefighters left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 6.43am.”

Nation Radio South’s Travel page reports that traffic restrictions have been implemented following the blaze. Roadworks in the vicinity are also causing problems.

The traffic monitoring page said: “Restrictions on the M27 J9 rbt following an earlier vehicle fire. Slow on A27 from before Segensworth as a result.”

The AA Traffic Map reports that the area is partially blocked with queuing traffic as a result. Further along the M27, lanes are closed for resurfacing works.

“Two lanes closed, speed restriction of 50 mph and traffic shift due to resurfacing work on M27 both ways between J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble),” the AA added. They said overnight slip road closures are also planned.

The AA Traffic Map also reports there are 11 minute delays - which are worsening - on the M27 westbound between the Portsbridge Roundabout and junction 11 for Gosport and Fareham. Queuing traffic is building on the M275 northbound, with an average speed of 15mph.

Motorists are facing 16 minute delays on the A27 westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout), with an average speed of 10mph.