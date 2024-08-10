M27 weekend drivers warned of "severe delays"
Drivers on the M27 have been warned of “severe delays”.
AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and A31. Average speed ten mph.”
