M27 weekend drivers warned of "severe delays"

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers on the M27 have been warned of “severe delays”.

AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and A31. Average speed ten mph.”

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice