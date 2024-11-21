M27 westbound heavy delays between Fareham and Eastleigh as lane blocked due to broken down vehicle

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:54 GMT
One lane remains blocked on a busy Hampshire motorway due to a broken down vehicle with traffic affected on a large stretch of the road.

The M27 westbound has severe delays of 22 minutes between junction nine Fareham and junction five Eastleigh. The delays are due to a broken down vehicle which has blocked a lane between junction seven Hedge End and onwards to Eastleigh.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M27 Westbound - One lane remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, delays from J9/A27 Park Gate.”

AA traffic news have reported: “Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph. “

The issue remains ongoing as rush hour gets into full swing.

