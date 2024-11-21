M27 westbound heavy delays between Fareham and Eastleigh as lane blocked due to broken down vehicle
The M27 westbound has severe delays of 22 minutes between junction nine Fareham and junction five Eastleigh. The delays are due to a broken down vehicle which has blocked a lane between junction seven Hedge End and onwards to Eastleigh.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M27 Westbound - One lane remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, delays from J9/A27 Park Gate.”
AA traffic news have reported: “Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph. “
The issue remains ongoing as rush hour gets into full swing.
