M27 traffic delays: M271 Southbound incident see's traffic delayed for commuters heading into Southampton
An incident on a major Hampshire road is causing delays on the M27 with commuters travelling towards Southampton potentially affected.
A road traffic incident on the M271 southbound into Southampton is causing delays with traffic building on the M27 westbound. Commuters travelling towards Southampton and further west may be affected.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “#M271 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between J3/#M27 Rbt and J1/Brownhill Way #Southampton due to an RTI, delays building back onto the #M27.”
