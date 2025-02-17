M275 closures this week as drivers divert through the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M275 is set to be closed overnight this week to allow for maintenance work on the busy motorway in and out of Portsmouth.

The northbound M275 is set to be closed overnight this evening (February 17), and tomorrow evening for ‘deep cleansing’, with closures in place from the Rudmore Roundabout through to the three points where the motorway meets the M27, A27 and North Harbour.

Then overnight on Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday overnight the overnight closures will switch to the southbound carriageway covering the same area in the opposite direction.

Diversions will be in place through Stamshaw, Hilsea and Cosham from 9pm until around 5am.