M275 crash in Portsmouth leads to lane closure and driver disruption
A crash on the M275 has led to a lane closure and driver disruption.
The incident happened southbound heading into Portsmouth at junction 1 around 10.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to crash on M275 Southbound before J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Traffic is coping well.”
