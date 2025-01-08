M275 crash in Portsmouth leads to lane closure and driver disruption

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:42 GMT
A crash on the M275 has led to a lane closure and driver disruption.

The incident happened southbound heading into Portsmouth at junction 1 around 10.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to crash on M275 Southbound before J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Traffic is coping well.”

