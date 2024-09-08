M275 traffic: Incident southbound sees traffic building into Portsmouth as drivers explore other routes.

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 12:23 BST
An incident on a major motorway into Portsmouth is causing delays for drivers heading into town.

An incident is causing delays on the M275 into Portsmouthplaceholder image
An incident is causing delays on the M275 into Portsmouth

Traffic is building on the M275 southbound into Portsmouth following an incident on Sunday, September 8. Delays are also being experience on London Road in North End as drivers use alternative routes into the city.

The News has approached the police for details on the incident and we will provide further updates as soon as we have them.

News you can trust since 1877
