M275 traffic: Incident southbound sees traffic building into Portsmouth as drivers explore other routes.
An incident on a major motorway into Portsmouth is causing delays for drivers heading into town.
Traffic is building on the M275 southbound into Portsmouth following an incident on Sunday, September 8. Delays are also being experience on London Road in North End as drivers use alternative routes into the city.
The News has approached the police for details on the incident and we will provide further updates as soon as we have them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.