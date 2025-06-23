M275 lane closed causing drivers delays in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:52 BST

A lane has been closed on the M275 causing delays for drivers this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M275 Northbound at M27 J12 (Portsmouth). Traffic is coping well. On the exit slip road from the M275 to the A27 Western Road.”

