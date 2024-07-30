Portsmouth traffic: M275 link road to M27 eastbound to close for maintenance work - when, why, diversion
A major link road between motorways will be closed for maintenance work.
National Highways engineers will be shutting the link road between the M275 and M27 eastbound for two nights on Thursday and Friday (August 1 and 2).
The transport authority said: “We’ll shortly be carrying out surveys to the drainage along the M275 link road that takes you on the M27 eastbound carriageway.
“To undertake these works safely, we’ll need to close the link road overnight between the hours of 9pm to 6am.”
Diversion route
Traffic will be diverted via the M275 link road for the M27, turning right onto the A27 Western Road, before re-joining the M27 eastbound.
