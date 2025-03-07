M275 lorry fire causes traffic woe in Portsmouth during rush hour

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:56 BST

Fire crews were forced to put out a lorry blaze on the M275 heading into Portsmouth during rush hour this morning.

Cosham firefighters extinguished a fire involving household waste on a flatbed lorry on the M275 southbound carriageway. Crews were alerted to the incident between the Rudmore and Commercial Road roundabouts at 9am.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters were able to use hose reel jets to contain the fire to the trailer of the vehicle. Firefighters left the scene at around 9.30am.”

