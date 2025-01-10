M275 partially blocked following southbound crash - hefty delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A crash on the M275 is causing significant delays this evening.
The crash, which is on the M275 southbound from junction 1 to junction 2, has resulted in the road being partially blocked.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on M275 Southbound from J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) to J2 Wharf Road (Rudmore Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.