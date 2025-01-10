M275 partially blocked following southbound crash - hefty delays

A crash on the M275 is causing significant delays this evening.

The crash, which is on the M275 southbound from junction 1 to junction 2, has resulted in the road being partially blocked.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on M275 Southbound from J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) to J2 Wharf Road (Rudmore Roundabout).”

