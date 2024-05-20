Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M275 will be closed tonight so maintenance can be carried out to the Tri-Sails.

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) will be undertaking the works which will take place overnight between 10pm and 5am. Two panels had to be replaced on the "Sails of the South” in April after they were damaged and torn by stormy weather.

According to one.network, the maintenance period will begin tonight and run until Wednesday, with the route up to junction 12 of the M27 being affected.

