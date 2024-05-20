Portsmouth traffic: M275 to close for Tri-Sail panels maintenance - when and how long for

By Freddie Webb
Published 20th May 2024, 18:49 BST
The M275 will be closed tonight so maintenance can be carried out to the Tri-Sails.

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) will be undertaking the works which will take place overnight between 10pm and 5am. Two panels had to be replaced on the "Sails of the South” in April after they were damaged and torn by stormy weather.

According to one.network, the maintenance period will begin tonight and run until Wednesday, with the route up to junction 12 of the M27 being affected.

Referring to the repairs in April, PCC said carrying out works overnight would avoid any disruption to traffic at rush hour.

