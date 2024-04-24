M275 traffic: Severe delays for drivers commuting into Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are currently delays of nearly 30 minutes for drivers travelling into the city on the M275, even with rush hour nearing an end. Delays are also being experienced for drivers travelling on the Eastern Road.
The AA Traffic News have reported: “Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3 Mile End Road. Average speed five mph.”
While the delays on the Eastern Road are not as heavy there are still delays of around ten minutes. AA Traffic News have said: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A2030 Velder Avenue Southbound between Anchorage Road and Avocet Close. Average speed ten mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.