M275 traffic: Severe delays for drivers commuting into Portsmouth

The AA Traffic News have reported: “Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3 Mile End Road. Average speed five mph.”

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

While the delays on the Eastern Road are not as heavy there are still delays of around ten minutes. AA Traffic News have said: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A2030 Velder Avenue Southbound between Anchorage Road and Avocet Close. Average speed ten mph.”