The busy Quay Road roundabout used not only by shoppers accessing Fareham town centre but also being a major route into Gosport, will have the top layer of the road replaced with a new asphalt surface.

Quay Street roundabout Fareham

Hampshire County Council is carrying out works from Tuesday, May 7 until Friday, June 7 and will see the road closed from 9pm until 5.30am. Portland Street will also be affected, as well as Quay Street, Gosport Road leading from the A32 and the A27 (Eastern Way) at different times during the work. The council has said that only minor disruption to road users, with diversions in place.

Details One Network said: “Carriageway resurfacing works are to be undertaken at the Quay Street roundabout. The works are programmed to take place between Tuesday, May 7 and Friday, June 7, 2024, which includes an allowance for potential delays, and will be phased.

“To complete the works in the shortest possible time and to minimise disruption we will be working seven nights a week between the hours of 21:00 and 05:30hrs with the road open during the day.”

The works may not take place on the first date advertised - but will take place during the dates shown on the signs which have been placed on the roundabout to warn motorists.