M275: Picture shows delays as two lanes closed after car rolls over on Portsmouth motorway

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:08 GMT
Two lanes have been closed on the M275 after a car rolled over.

M275 northbound delays after crash | NH

The incident happened northbound before junction 1 for Tipner. Traffic delays have stretched to junction 2 for Rudmore.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to rolled over vehicle on M275 Northbound before J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Congestion to J2 (Rudmore Roundabout). Cameras show lanes two and three (of three) are closed.”

The incident was first reported around 8.45am.

