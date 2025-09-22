Significant delays expected at the M27/A27 junction this weekend with its full closure for massive bridge upgrade project
The Westbound M27 will be closed by National Highways at the Cosham / Hilsea junction from 9pm on Friday (September 26) until 6am on Monday, September 29. This will be followed by overnight closures from September 29 to October 3.
This is to allow for works to continue for the ongoing project to upgrade the bridges at the major interchange which links the M27 with the A27 and the M275, with a diversion in place via the Portsbridge Roundabout and then along Western Road past Lakeside to rejoin the motorway at Southampton Road at North Harbour.
Westbound M27 diversion:
- leave M27 at Portsbridge Roundabout
- take second exit onto the A27 Western Road
- turn left at traffic lights onto Southampton Road to rejoin the M27 westbound
Diversion to join M275 southbound
- leave M27 at Portsbridge Roundabout
- take second exit onto the A27 Western Road
- turn left at traffic lights onto Southampton Road to join the M275 southbound
It is the second full weekend closure of the junction as part of the project, with tailbacks of more than an hour on the A27 back towards Havant as well back to the A3(M), as well as tailbacks through Cosham, Drayton and along the top of Portsdown Hill.
A National Highways statement said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the last closure. Please remember westbound will be closed again next weekend from 9pm on Friday night (26 September) all the way through to Monday morning (29 September). All the details are here. Please plan those journeys!”