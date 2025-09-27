M27/A27: Road open early after bridge upgrade project

The M27 at junction 12 has opened early following a closure this weekend.

Behind the scenes of the works to repair the bridges at junction 12 of the M27 in Portsmouth. | Habibur Rahman

The Westbound M27 was closed by National Highways at the Cosham / Hilsea junction at 9pm on Friday (September 26) and was due to remain shut until 6am on Monday, September 29. However, AA Traffic News shows the road is now open while locals have reported it now being open too. Overnight closures from September 29 to October 3 are still due to take place.

The works are for the ongoing project to upgrade the bridges at the major interchange which links the M27 with the A27 and the M275. A diversion has been in place via the Portsbridge Roundabout and then along Western Road past Lakeside to rejoin the motorway at Southampton Road at North Harbour.

It was the second full weekend closure of the junction as part of the project. A National Highways statement previously said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the last closure. Please remember westbound will be closed again next weekend from 9pm on Friday night (26 September) all the way through to Monday morning (29 September). All the details are here. Please plan those journeys.”