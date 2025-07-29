A hazardous Aston Martin driver, who was spotted travelling at a snail’s pace on a major motorway, has been arrested for being three times over the limit.

After driving with ‘noticeably poor standards’ and speeds of 40mph on the M3 link towards the M27 heading towards Southampton, a person has been intercepted by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit.

A person has been arrested after being more than three times the legal limit while driving on the M3. | Hampshire Police

Despite officers attempting to stop the car through the use of emergency lights and siren, the driver of the Aston Martin DBX failed to pull over.

A Facebook post for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit said: “Thanks to the quick thinking and support of fantastic members of the public, we were able to bring the vehicle to a safe stop and secure the driver at Junction 3.”

A roadside breath test showed a reading of 96ug while a second test in custody revealed an ‘evidential sample of 111ug’ which is more than three times the legal limit.