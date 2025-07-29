M3: Aston Martin driver with 'noticeably poor driving standards' arrested after being three times over limit
After driving with ‘noticeably poor standards’ and speeds of 40mph on the M3 link towards the M27 heading towards Southampton, a person has been intercepted by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit.
Despite officers attempting to stop the car through the use of emergency lights and siren, the driver of the Aston Martin DBX failed to pull over.
A Facebook post for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit said: “Thanks to the quick thinking and support of fantastic members of the public, we were able to bring the vehicle to a safe stop and secure the driver at Junction 3.”
A roadside breath test showed a reading of 96ug while a second test in custody revealed an ‘evidential sample of 111ug’ which is more than three times the legal limit.
The post added: “They’ll be staying with us until they’re sober enough to be released and with a court date.”