A Hampshire motorway has been closed following an accident on the M3.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 5 and 7 (Basingstoke and Hook) on Friday evening (October 4) as a result of the collision on the Londonbound side with a car crashing into a tree.

Police and the fire services are currently on the scene and it is not known how long the motorway will be closed for. An air ambulance is also on the scene. Tailbacks are reported in both directions and drivers are being warned to expect delays.

In a statement police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision on the M3. Police were called at 10.22pm on Friday 4 October to a report that a silver Honda Civic had left the northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 and collided with a tree.

“The male driver has sustained serious injuries. Both carriageways have been closed between junctions 5 and 6 while emergency services attend the scene. We believe several vehicles including a motorcyclist who may have witnessed the collision stopped at the scene but left without leaving any details.

“If anyone has any information or dash cam footage of the Civic, the motorcyclist, or anything relevant to this collision, please contact us. You can call 101 quoting reference 44240431989, or make a report online using the same reference number at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”