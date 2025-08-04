The M3 is currently closed within a Hampshire junction this morning due to a serious crash.

There are major delays on the M3, near Winchester, due to a serious crash which has resulted in the eastbound carriageway being closed.

National Highways South took to X, saying: “The #M3 in #Hampshire is closed eastbound within J9 near #Winchester due to a collision involving a lorry.

“Recovery is ongoing at scene. Our contractors will be attending to carry out repairs. There's a 30 minute delay on approach.

“Diversion via exit and entry slips.”