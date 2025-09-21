Hampshire traffic: M3 closed near Winchester due to police led incident
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The motorway has been closed between junction 11 and 12 south of Winchester on Sunday, September 21. There is currently queuing traffic in both directions.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Along with Highways, we have closed the M3 in both directions between Junction 11 and Junction 12.
“The Hockley Link slip road for the southbound is also closed as well as the Otterbourne Road bridge over the motorway, this is while we deal with an incident.
“Please bear with us, we will get you moving again as soon as we can and when safe to do so.”
AA Traffic News have reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on M3 both ways between J11 A3090 (Winchester South) and J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”
M3 closure
Key Events
- M3 closed in both directions between junction 11 and 12
- Police are currently dealing with an incident
- Queuing traffic in the area
Police statement
Good Morning from the Control Room, along with Highways, we have closed the M3 in both directions between Junction 11 and Junction 12. The Hockley Link slip road for the southbound is also closed as well as the Otterbourne Road bridge over the motorway, this is while we deal with an incident. Please bear with us, we will get you moving again as soon as we can and when safe to do so.