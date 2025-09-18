This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The M3 in Winchester has reopened following overrunning roadworks which were meant to complete by 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The section of the eastbound carriageway at Winchester was closed until after 7am on Thursday, September 18, but service providers have now reopened all lanes. There are still delays in the area due to the delayed reopening.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Queueing traffic due to earlier roadworks that overran on M3 Northbound at J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). All lanes now open. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways South East posted on X: “The M3 in Hampshire is closed eastbound between J9 (Winchester) and J8 for planned overnight roadworks. The works, which were due to be complete at 06:00 are now expected to be ongoing until at least 07:00 due to unforeseen circumstances. Diversions are in place.”