M3 Closure: Section of the M3 to be closed overnight between Frimley and Fleet as maintenance work continues
The M3 southbound between junction 4, Frimley, and junction 6, Fleet, will be closed between 9pm on Monday, May 13 and 6am on Tuesday, May 14. The closure is due to a resurfacing project which has been ongoing.
A National Highways South East spokesperson said: “We’re resurfacing the M3 between junctions 4 and 6 and alternating between closing the northbound and southbound carriageway. Access to the motorway services will be closed depending on the direction of the closure. All closures are overnight only, between 9pm and 6am. These are night time closures only and the road will be open during the day.
“Southbound traffic will be diverted from junction 4 via the A331, A31 and A339 to re-join the M3 at junction 6.”
Further information can be found on the National Highways website.
