M3 crash causes rush hour delays - and slow traffic on M27
Rush hour drivers are being held up after a crash on the M3.
The incident happened northbound at junction 12 - with delays stretching onto the M27.
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M3 Northbound at J12 A335 (Eastleigh). Queueing traffic on M3 Southbound at J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”
Police have been contacted for more details.
