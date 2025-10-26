M3 crash causing delays as emergency barrier repairs take place

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2025, 10:33 GMT
A crash on the M3 is causing driver delays as emergency barrier repairs are carried out.

A lane is currently closed while work is carried out both ways between junction 6 and 7.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to emergency barrier repairs on M3 both ways between J6 (Basingstoke) and J7 A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer). Traffic is coping well. (It) follows an accident which occurred in the early hours of the morning.”

