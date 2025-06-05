M3 crash leaves two lanes closed and delays back to M27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:13 BST

Two lanes have been closed on the M3 after a crash near the M27.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on M3 Northbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South).

“Congestion to J12 (Eastleigh). Cameras show lanes two and three (of three) are closed.”

Police have been approached for more details.

