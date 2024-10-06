Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A male driver is still fighting for his life after a serious crash on a Hampshire motorway where a car hit a tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police were called at 10.22pm on Friday after a silver Honda Civic had left the northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 and collided with a tree. “The male driver has sustained serious injuries,” police said late on Friday. The man’s condition remains unchanged currently, the force said on Sunday evening.

Police are continuing to appeal to the public, with a force statement previously saying: “We believe several vehicles including a motorcyclist who may have witnessed the collision stopped at the scene but left without leaving any details. If anyone has any information or dash cam footage of the Civic, the motorcyclist, or anything relevant to this collision, please contact us.”

Call 101 quoting reference 44240431989, or make a report online using the same reference number at: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/