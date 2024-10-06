M3 crash: Serious crash as car hits tree leaving man fighting for life - update
Police were called at 10.22pm on Friday after a silver Honda Civic had left the northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 and collided with a tree. “The male driver has sustained serious injuries,” police said late on Friday. The man’s condition remains unchanged currently, the force said on Sunday evening.
Police are continuing to appeal to the public, with a force statement previously saying: “We believe several vehicles including a motorcyclist who may have witnessed the collision stopped at the scene but left without leaving any details. If anyone has any information or dash cam footage of the Civic, the motorcyclist, or anything relevant to this collision, please contact us.”
Call 101 quoting reference 44240431989, or make a report online using the same reference number at: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
