M3 crash near junction 5 blocks lane as Hampshire police attend HGV collision - heavy traffic delays
Police are in attendence at the scene of a motorway collision involving a heavy goods vehicle - and journeys will be disrupted in the area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic is currently building in the Hook area due to the closure of one lane on the M3 at junction 5 - with 40 minute delays expected for drivers.
National Highways: South East reports: “Lane 3 (of 3) is closed on the #M3 westbound within J5 (#Hook) due to a collision involving a HGV. @HantsPolice are currently working on scene. There are delays of at least 40 minutes on approach.” More details to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.