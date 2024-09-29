M3 crash near M27 link leaves lane closed and delays on other side 'due to onlookers'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 17:03 BST
A crash on the M3 close to the M27 link has led to a lane closure - and slow traffic on the opposite carriageway “due to onlookers”.

The incident happened on the M3 southbound near Winchester around 2.30pm - with delays in the area.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M3 Southbound before J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Opposite side is also slow due to onlookers.”

