M3 crash near M27 link sees all traffic held in hazardous driving conditions with torrential rain
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A crash on the M3 near the M27 link has led to all traffic being stopped.
The accident happened on the M3 southbound near Winchester at junction 11 in torrential rain this evening. All lanes have currently been held while the incident is dealt with.
AA Traffic News said: “All lanes stopped and delays due to crash on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.