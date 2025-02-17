M3 crash near M27 link sees all traffic held
All traffic has been held after a crash on the M3 close to the M27 link.
The collision happened southbound between junction 11 and 12, with it reported just before 3.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound from J11 A3090 (Winchester South) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”
Police are currently at the scene.
More details when we have them.
