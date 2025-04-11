M3: Crash on motorway between junction 8 and junction 9 southbound results in delays

A crash on the M3 has resulted in lengthy delays this morning (April 11).

The AA has shown that there is traffic building on the M3 southbound as a result of an earlier crash on the stretch of road between junction 8 (A303) and junction 9 (A34).

The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M3 Southbound from J8 A303 to J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).”

