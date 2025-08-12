Motorists are facing traffic delays in the sweltering heat on the M3 this morning (August 12) following an ongoing incident.

There is congestion backing from junction 14 to junction 11 on the M3 and the exit ramp to the M27 westbound is blocked due to an onstruction on the road.

As a result of this, drivers are having to sit in sweltering conditions, with the AA saying: “Exit ramp to the M27 westbound partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M3 Southbound at J14 M27. Congestion to J11 (Winchester South).”