M3 Traffic: Exit slip road closed at junction 9 A34 due to incident - delays are heavy
Traffic is at a stand still on the M3 northbound due to a collision, the AA has confirmed.
The exit slip road on the M3 northbound at junction 9 of the A34 (Winnall) has been closed this evening (August 12) due to a collision on the M3. There is a lot of traffic in the area and drivers should expect a lot of delays in the area.
