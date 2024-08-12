Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Traffic is at a stand still on the M3 northbound due to a collision, the AA has confirmed.

The exit slip road on the M3 northbound at junction 9 of the A34 (Winnall) has been closed this evening (August 12) due to a collision on the M3. There is a lot of traffic in the area and drivers should expect a lot of delays in the area.