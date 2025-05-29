M3 lane closed causing slower than usual traffic

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 13:41 BST

A lane has been closed on the M3 causing delays.

Traffic is slower than usual after a vehicle broke down southbound at junction 9.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M3 Southbound at J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Traffic is coping well.”

