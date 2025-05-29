M3 lane closed causing slower than usual traffic
A lane has been closed on the M3 causing delays.
Traffic is slower than usual after a vehicle broke down southbound at junction 9.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M3 Southbound at J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Traffic is coping well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.